SATURDAY, MAY 15
Gabrielle A. Cline, 31 Atchison, is facing misdemeanor charges domestic battery and criminal threat after her arrest aggravated battery and criminal damage to a door that arose from an afternoon incident in the 500 block of North Ninth Street that involve a 47-year-old male victim. The victim was taken to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care by private hospital for treatment. Cline was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
Kelley J. Rutledge, 51, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of South Fifth Street. Rutledge was taken to Atchison County Jail.
