THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Ana Scribner and Teresa Jordan, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in a parking lot located in the 400 block of South 10th Street. FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Chandler A. Reese, 18, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1300 block of North Seventh Street. Reese was taken to Atchison County Jail.
