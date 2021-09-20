SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Bertrand A. Stoves, 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in Atchison Municipal Court. Stoves was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, SEP. 19
Tammy L. Scott, 62, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Kearney Street. Scott was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Angel R. Moorshead, 40, Atchison was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Jackson M. Hoskins, 19, Overland Park, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for reckless driving and possession of alcohol by an underage person after the vehicle he was driving struck parked vehicles in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.