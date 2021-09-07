TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Jeffrey Barnhart, Valley Center, reported the theft of tools from a truck in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Angel R. Moorshead, 40, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for giving worthless checks. Moorshead was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Jessika Goodpasture, Atchison, reported the theft of fishing poles from a truck in the 1100 block of Riley Street.
