FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Jeremie E. Seymore, 33, Leavenworth, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, speeding, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Kevin W. Love, 35, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. The arrest arose from an unlawful discharge of a firearm into the ground at a backyard of a residence Sept. 16 located in the 600 block of North Second Street. Love was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Samarah Downing and Janet Depinto, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at U.S. Highway 73 and Ravenhill Road. Downing was cited for failure to yield and no valid driver's license.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
Ioannis A. Markou, 23, Atchison, was arrested in the 300 block of North Fourth Street for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance -- that included methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and an Atchison County District Court warrant for criminal in possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and reckless driving that arose from an accident Aug. 9 in the 800 block of South Sixth Street. Markou was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Richard Sanders, Atchison, and Rachel Oberfoell, Hiawatha, were identified as the drivers involved in an injury accident at 10th and Mound streets. Sanders was examined on site for minor injury by Atchison County EMS, but was not transported. Oberfoell was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were towed from the accident scene.
Emma Lager, Conception Junction, Missouri, struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of L Street.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Kaitlen Shafer and Theresa Miller, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue.
