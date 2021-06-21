THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Charles W. Walker, 35, Atchison, was arrested for a Platte County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear in court. Walker was taken to Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested Friday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for probation violation. The teen-aged male was transported to a juvenile detention facility.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Travis J. Phillips, 31, Atchison, was arrested in the 600 block of Main Street for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Phillips was additionally arrested for driving while suspended and for possession of synthetic marijuana. Phillips was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Damien A. Huston, 39, Atchison, was arrested for a Paola Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Huston was taken to Atchison County Jail.
