SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Nichole Grandpre, Rushville, Missouri, and Kisha Bilderback, Atchison, were identified as the drivers involved in an accident about 5:15 p.m. at 14th and Main streets. Grandpre was cited for failure to yield.
Police were notified that a stolen truck from Atchison was recovered in Blue Springs, Missouri. The case remains the focus of an investigation. The truck, a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup reported stolen July 20 from the 1000 block of Hickory Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Andrew Tipton, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a stopped vehicle at 14th Street and Kansas Avenue. Tipton was cited for expired tag and no insurance.
Police are investigating the theft of a Bobcat 763 that occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday from 11112 U.S. Highway 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.