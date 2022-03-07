THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Dalton S. Sinclair, 21, Atchison, was issued to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended at Eighth and Unity Street.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred during the early morning hours at the Flynn Center located on the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Taken was an Apple iPad.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
James L. McNemee, 39, Atchison, was arrested Friday for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. McNeMee was released on bond.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred during early morning hours at an office/storage building at 1101 Main Street. Taken was a laptop computer and hand tools.
Jeremy Kempin, Atchison, and Matthew Worley, Lancaster, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at Fifth and T streets.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Kenleigh N. Liggett, 19, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court for domestic battery. Liggett was taken to Atchison County Jail.
