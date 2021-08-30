FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Alisha L. Marshall, 43, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property and battery in the 300 block of South 22nd Street. Marshall was taken to Atchison County Jail.
McKenzie Button-Hildman, Atchison, and Madeline Edwards, Paris, Texas were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at Third Street and Kansas Avenue.
SATURDAY, AUG.28
Vehicles driven by Trebor Dodge, Horton, and Dalton Sinclair, Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 500 block of South Fourth Street. Dodge was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving in violation of restrictions, and expired registration.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Megan D. Peltzer, 45, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and speeding in the 1900 block of South U.S. 73.
Stephen J. Connelly, 39, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for vicious dog and running at large and obstruction in the 1700 block of Bluebird Court.
Sara Dame, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Parallel Street on Sunday.
