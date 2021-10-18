WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
Vehicles driven by Kattibrie Lynch and Evie Huber-Ramsey, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident at Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue. Lynch was cited for driving while revoked, illegal tag and no insurance.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Andre N. Price, 38, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in Atchison County District Court. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, OCT.16
Johnny R. Christofferson, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrest in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street for disorderly conduct and attempted escape from custody. Christofferson was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jason C. Hines, 44, Roeland Park, was issued a notive to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Jessica R. Craft, 22, Kansas City was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 1600 block of Main Street.
David Underwood, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a motorcycle that struck the rear end of a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street. Atchison County EMS responded to the scene of the accident, but Underwood was not transported.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Amber Miller, and Paul Weatherford, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident Third Street and Harper Drive.
