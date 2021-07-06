FRIDAY, JULY 2
Dakota L. Runkles, 22, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 600 block of Main Street.
Brian M. Johnston, 47, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Johnston was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
David A. Hazelrigg, 33, Atchison, was arrested for a Kansas Department of Corrections detain order for parole violation. Hazelrigg was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Walter H. Taylor, 43, Doniphan, was arrested for an Atchison District Court warrant for theft and driving while suspended. Taylor was taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, JULY 5
Melody C. McCannon, 41, Christian E. Longbrake, 40, and Sheryl Y. Owens, 45, all of Atchison, were issued notices to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for battery that occurred April 5 in the 700 block of Parallel Street.
