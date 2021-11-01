TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Jasmine Ross, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that collided with a deer near U.S. Highway 73 and 274th Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
Carl D. Griffin, Jr. 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft connected to two chainsaws shoplifted Aug. 31 from The Hardware Store, in the 600 block of Commercial Street. Griffin was taken to Atchison County Jail.
A 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck reported stolen Oct. 23 from the 1000 block of South Sixth Street was recovered during afternoon hours in rural Buchanan County, Missouri.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Kyle A. Lawley, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for violation of a protective order. Lawley was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Wayne Hundley, Atchison, and Zachary Rever, Weston, Missouri, are the drivers of vehicles that were involved in an accident at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59. Hundley was cited for failure to yield.
Andria McKinzie, Raymore, Missouri, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Dakota M. Ebling, 19, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for a theft that occurred in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 73.
Tyler D. Chalfant, 32, Atchison, was arrested for computer crime, unlawful use of a financial card and theft in connection with the fraudulent use of a financial card at two businesses on Oct. 21. Chalfant was also charged with criminal trespass at 314 Santa Fe Street. Chalfant was taken to Atchison County Jail. The transactions totaled about $500.
A 17-year-old male was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for leaving the scene of an accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Riley Street.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Christopher S. Fredricks, 23, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested for driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer related to an allegation that he slapping a police officer after the vehicle he drove left the roadway in the 200 block of East Kearney Street. Fredricks was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Sonya Boldridge, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of Kansas Avenue.
An unoccupied vehicle rolled from a stopped position in a parking lot located along the south side of the 900 block of U.S. Highway 59 and came to rest up along a hillside along the north side of U.S. Highway 59. The 68-year-old driver had initially exited the vehicle to adjust a windshield wiper suffered injury while he attempted to stop the moving vehicle. The driver was examined at the scene by Atchison County EMS responders, but was not transported by ambulance from the accident scene.
