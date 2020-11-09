FRIDAY, Oct. 30
Joseph Zuroff, Atchison, and Jonathan Peters, Atchison, were involved in a non-injury accident at 15th and Atchison streets. Zuroff cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.
SUNDAY, Nov. 1
Leron R. Crowley-Dydell, 37, Kansas City Mo, was arrested for driving under the influence in the 200 block U.S.59, and was issued notice to appear in court.
Harleigh Flax, 18, Ransom Ks, and Kimberly White, Atchison, were involved in an accident at 3rd and Kansas Avenue on Sunday. Police responded about 5:15PM after Flax was eastbound in a 2005 Ford Escape along Kansas Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign along Third Street and collided with a northbound 2007 GMC Acadia along Third Street driven by White. The collision caused the Ford Escape to land on its top. Flax, 18, was transported to the hospital by EMS for examination.
MONDAY, Nov. 2
Kelsey C. Rumbley, 30, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for theft that occurred at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73, on September 17.
TUESDAY, Nov.3
Brittanie Kirkendoll, Atchison, and Terrie Goodpasture, Atchison, were the drivers involved in a non-injury accident at Sixth and Santa Fe streets.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4
David Hall, Atchison and Kendra Dudasko, Atchison were involved in a non-injury accident at Sixth and Riley streets.
THURSDAY, Nov. 5
Anthony M. Barnhart, 34, Atchison, was arrested for a District Court warrant for violation of a protection order. Barnhart was taken to County Jail.
FRIDAY, Nov. 6
Gary Brown, Jr., 20, Atchison, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after he was identified as the driver who struck a parked vehicle Nov. 1 in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
Marissa M. Vanwey, 29, Atchison, was arrest for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft from CVS that occurred Oct. 23. Vanwey was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Kevin W. Armstrong, 36, Atchison was arrested in the 800 block of South Seventh Street for unlawful abuse of toxic vapors. Armstrong was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, Nov. 7
Megan E. Hawkins, 30, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of L Street.
SUNDAY, Nov. 8
Jerami R. Schmelze, 35, Atchison, was issued to notice appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft from the Shell Station at 405 Utah.
Whitney M. Hanson, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Hanson was taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, Nov. 9
Scott A. Gann, 29, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for speeding, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident that occurred Nov. 3 in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.