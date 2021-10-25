SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Leslie D. Wilkerson, 50, Atchison, has been issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for unlawful discharge of an air rifle on that day in the 700 block of North Third Street within the city limits of Atchison.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Don Turpin, Atchison, reported the theft of a 1991 Chevrolet pickup from the 1000 block of South Sixth Street. The theft occurred sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The truck is two-tone blue in color. There were two air conditioners in the truck bed at the time of the theft.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
Xavier C. Cushinberry, 18, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery, possession of marijuana, and interference with law enforcement in the 1600 block of Commercial Street. Cushinberry was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tommie L. Burnett, 38, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Burnett was taken to Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.