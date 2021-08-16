THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Police are investigation the theft of tools from a work truck that occurred during night time hours in the 1300 block of North Third Street. The list of missing items includes a hammer drill, drill bits, pipe wrenches and a screw driver set.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
CJ Lonnie McPhie, 36, Atchison, was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a child, criminal sodomy and electronic solicitation. McPhie was taken to Atchison Jail.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Tremell M. Bratton, 33, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana in the 500 block of South Fifth Street.
Jimmie W. Jones, 56, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in Atchison Municipal Court. Jones was taken to Atchison County Jail.
