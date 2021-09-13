FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Emileigh N. Wilson, 23, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Patrick M. Denton, Jr., 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana at Sixth Street and Spring Garden.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Delvin A. Debnam, 34, Atchison, was arrested about 7 p.m. for criminal threat in the 1500 block of Commercial Street. Debnam was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Averial Gerber, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck parked vehicles in the 800 block of Kansas Avenue.
Danette Kurtz, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a fence and building in the area of Fifth and U Streets.
Timothy Day, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Second Street.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Larry L. Gillum, 30, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Gillum was taken to Athison County Jail.
Brent J. Buettgenbach, 55, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Buettgenbach was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Charles W. Walker, 35, Atchison, was arrested at 17th and Main streets for a Platte County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear in court. Walker was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Emily M. Callaway, 34, was arrested at 17th and Main streets for interference with law enforcement. Callaway was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Dalton S. Higley, 20, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for battery in the 1900 block of Harper Drive.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Andre N. Price, 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court.
