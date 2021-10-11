FRIDAY, OCT. 08
Angel R. Moorshead, 40, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District warrant for failure to appear in district court. Moorshead was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tony Carter III, 37, Atchison, was arrested of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the 600 block of Unity Street. Carter was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Curtis Wright, Sibley, Missouri, and Timothy Lowe, Atchison, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at Third Street and Kansas Avenue. Wright was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Gavin Spangler, Atchison, the driver of a vehicle, and William Schramp, Atchison, a pedestrian, were involved in an accident along a parking lot access near the 200 block of East Mound Street. Atchison County EMS responders arrived at the scene and examined the pedestrian, but he was not transported by ambulance.
Matthew Baker, Atchison, and Tahira Cummings, Atchison, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at Second and Mound Streets.
SATURDAY, OCT. 09
Lance A. Gasper, 36, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court and an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Gasper was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Larry O. Daniels, Sr., 64, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving while suspended in the 800 block of Spring Street.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Roy Devor, Atchison, reported the theft of a Dewalt 13” planer from a garage in the 900 block of Ann Street sometime within the past month.
