FRIDAY, MAY 7
Charles W. Walker, 35, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Parole Office detain order for parole violation, and an Atchison County District Court warrant for battery. Walker was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Alexis B. Porter, 29, Kansas City was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Porter was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jennie M. Bowen, 41, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while suspended at 14th and Main streets.
Levi W. Platt, 39, Horton, was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while suspended at Seventh and Spring streets.
Nicholas A. Gundlach, 18, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process in the 300 block of North Seventh Street. Gundlach was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Marcus C. Jones, 23, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement in the 100 block of South Second Street. Jones was issued a notice to appear in court.
Andre N. Price, 37, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of South Sixth Street. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Timothy T. Wurzbacher, 33, Atchison, was arrested for a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear in court; and was issued a notice in court for driving while suspended in the 1600 block of Main Street. Wurzbacher was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. The teen was transported to a juvenile detention facility; Bailey R. Walker, 28, Atchison was taken into custody for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Walker was taken to the Atchison County Jail. Walker and the teen were taken into custody as the result of an early morning disturbance in the 2000 block of Birch Street.
Jackson B. Phillips, 19, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated battery in the 1000 block of North Second Street. Phillips was taken into custody.
