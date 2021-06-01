FRIDAY, MAY 28
Lydia M. Hernandez, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Sidney M. Darrenkamp, 21, Atchison, was arrested for a detain order from the Atchison Parole Office for parole violation. Darrenkamp was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Dorothy Spencer and Bryce Vessar, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers involved in an accident in accident at 14th Street and Kansas Avenue.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Whitney Albright, and Richard Thompson, both of Atchison, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 1300 block of Kansas Avenue.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Marissa M. Vanwey, 29, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft that occurred at Dollar General, 727 Kansas Avenue.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Rachel D. Novack, 40, Atchison, was arrested Monday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Novack was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Gilmer County Georgia notified APD that a 2019 Buick Encore SUV reported stolen from March 9 from Lewis Chevrolet, 314 Woodlawn Avenue in Atchison was recovered during evening hours in their jurisdiction.
