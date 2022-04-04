FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Weston J. Anderson, 26, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Anderson was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Gavin R. Stewart, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for a battery that police allege occurred in the 1000 block of North Second Street.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime during the night at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home at 800 Kansas Avenue Cash and coins were taken.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Marcus C. Jones, 24, Atchison, was arrested at Oak and Harper Drive for driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding, interference with law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer. Jones was taken to Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.