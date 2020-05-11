05/08 THRU 05/10
Friday, May 8, 2020
Arrests
Bradley J. Courter, 35, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 700 block of George Street. Take to county jail.
John P. Negonstott, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Emma L. Johnson, 18, Atchison, was arrested after a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 59 and Rawlins Road for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. During the traffic stop an investigation ensued. Johnson was taken to the county jail.
Accident
Vehicles driven by Carley Elias, Cummings, and Austin Grippin, Atchison, were involved in an accident at 14th Street and Kansas Avenue. There were no injuries. Elias was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Arrests
Newton D. Colvin, 60, Atchison, for failure to appear in municipal court, released on bond.
Luke L. Crawford, 25, St. Joseph, Missouri, for failure to appear in municipal court, released on bond.
A 17-year-old juvenile for possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street; and second 17-year-old juvenile for possession of alcohol by an underage person. Both teens released to their parents.
Stephen M. Searcy, 38, Atchison, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement and an Atchison County District Court warrant failure to appear, and interference with law enforcement after his attempted to run from police. A brief foot pursuit ensued. After Searcy’s apprehension he was taken to the county jail.
Lanaizha E. Collins, 19, Highland, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by an underage person in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
Alexandria L. Denton, 20, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of alcohol by an underage person in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
Darrel D. Johnson, 50, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended in the 400 block of South 10th Street.
