A motorcycle stolen earlier in the week from Atchison has been recovered in rural Platte County, Missouri.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police and Platte County, Missouri authorities are jointly investigating the case of a 2008 Honda 1000rr red motorcycle that was stolen Monday, Aug. 15 from the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
