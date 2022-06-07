The Atchison Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to the City Commission to adopt Ordinance No. 6682 which would formally adopt the proposed changes to the zoning regulations for a micro-brewery. The ordinance was adopted with one stipulation, that a tasting or tap room shall be located on site for the public and open during regular business hours.
Under zoning regulations “micro-alcohol production” means a facility in which beer, wine, or spirits are brewed, fermented, or distilled for distribution and consumption and the operator possesses the appropriate license from the State of Kansas as well as any federally required permits. This definition includes: micro-breweries, wineries, micro-distilleries and hard cider production. Tasting, tap rooms and food service are allowed on premises.
The Planning Commission had an application for change in zoning for Vision 4, LLC, NE corner of 2nd and Commercial Street from a B-4 to R-3. Discussion was had and a vote of 7-0 to deny.
Another application for zoning variance for Frontier Community Credit Union at 1033 Green Street was brought before the commission. It was recommended 6-1 for approval of the Application for Zoning Variance to the City Commission.
