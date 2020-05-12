Members of the Atchison community came together Friday to take part in a tribute to Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a Georgia man who was tragically shot and killed by two men while he was running on Feb. 23.
Citizens gathered at the riverfront Friday morning and afternoon to partake in a Run with Maud event that was organized by Atchison history teacher, cross country assistant coach and long time runner Kurt Schlanker.
"I've been running for over ten years now and know people who run in the Atchison community," Schlanker said. "When I read the story that he was just out for a jog and these two guys shot him in the middle of the street, it really rang home with me."
Like many who watched or read about the events that happened, Schlanker was compelled to take action in some form.
"When I saw the initial graphic for the event I said it was something I'm going to do even if it's just me," Schlanker said. "I put something on Facebook on my page and another page for runners in Atchison. It just kind of bloomed from there."
The word of mouth was also spread by Schlanker's friend Sean Crittendon.
"In about 12 hours it blossomed into where between the two times we probably had about 100 people to run and walk for him and his memory," Schlanker said. "We were able to help put a physical presence behind that kind of action and racism being wrong."
Schlanker said he honestly couldn't believe the amount of support the event received from the community.
"I was actually overwhelmed," Schlanker said. "There were a number of people who got in contact with me that they weren't able to make those two times but they did it on their own. So you maybe had upwards of 150-200 people in the Atchison area that were doing it."
