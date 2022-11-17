The Atchison Middle School KAY Club members who attended the Area One KAY Regional Conference are: Garrett Stirton, Grady Clark, Celine Healy, Allyson Hanzel, Emma Finnegan, Gentry Estes, Izzy Kottman and Kaitlin Zeltner.
Eight members of the Atchison Middle School KAY Club attended the Area One KAY Regional Conference on Nov. 7 in Hoyt.
The club received the Gold Award, recognizing their student leadership and service to their school, community, nation and world for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Kansas Association for Youth is a character-building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. This nationally acclaimed organization provides students an opportunity to learn to assume their citizenship responsibilities and to enrich their personalities through well organized programs. These programs emphasize four areas of service: school, community, nation and world.
The theme for the 2022 Regional Conference was "Service with Purpose!" This conference affords opportunities for student leaders and sponsors from neighboring clubs to share successes and challenges, as well as exchange ideas. Sessions in leadership training and organizational skills are also offered. These conferences inspire delegates to return to their clubs to challenge their local members. Local KAY members attending the Regional Conference were: Celine Healy, Allyson Hanzel, Emma Finnegan, Garrett Stirton, Grady Clark, Gentry Estes, Izzy Kottman and Kaitlin Zeltner.
KAY Club sponsors Stephanie Affield and Victoria Bartee accompanied the group.
