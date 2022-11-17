221119KAYS

The Atchison Middle School KAY Club members who attended the Area One KAY Regional Conference are: Garrett Stirton, Grady Clark, Celine Healy, Allyson Hanzel, Emma Finnegan, Gentry Estes, Izzy Kottman and Kaitlin Zeltner.

 Submitted photo

Eight members of the Atchison Middle School KAY Club attended the Area One KAY Regional Conference on Nov. 7 in Hoyt.

The club received the Gold Award, recognizing their student leadership and service to their school, community, nation and world for the 2021-2022 school year.

