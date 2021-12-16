Six members of the Atchison Middle School KAY Club recently attended the Area One KAY Regional Conference, and came home with the state gold.
The AMS Club received the Gold Award, recognizing their student leadership and service to their school, community, nation and world for the 2020-21 school year. The conference was Nov. 2, at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale. The recent recognition marked the third consecutive year, The AMS KAY Club has earned the Gold Award distinction at the state level.
The Kansas Association for Youth, commonly known as KAY, is a character-building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. This nationally acclaimed organization provides students an opportunity to learn how to assume their citizenship responsibilities and enrich their personalities through well-organized programs. These programs emphasize four areas of service: school, community, nation and world.
The theme for the 2021 Regional Conference was "THE POWER OF ONE”!
KAY Club Board members from AMS, Jack Bilderback, Jackson Snowden, Zachary Tschauder, Celine Healy, Emma Finnegan and Grady Clark attended the conference to represent the AMS Chapter.
AMS Math Teacher Stephanie Affield serving as KAY CLUB sponsor, accompanied the group.
"I am so proud of the members and their service to others," Affield communicated by email to the Globe.
The conference affords opportunities for student leaders and sponsors from neighboring clubs to share successes and challenges, as well as exchange ideas. Sessions in leadership training and organizational skills are also offered. These conferences inspire delegates to return to their clubs to challenge their local members.
KAY members can earn KAY Gold, Blue or Red service award for projects they work together on as a club to provide leadership, service and to promote school spirit.
The Gold Award is the equivalent to winning a state championship, said Assistant State Director Annie Diederich, of the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Diederich praised the AMS KAYS Club and its board members for their efforts during the recognition at the conference.
