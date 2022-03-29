TROY -- A 33-year-old Atchison man heard he will spend more than 10 years in a state-run correctional facility for his second-degree murder conviction that arose from the September 2019 death of Jason Pantle, of Cummings.
Matthew “Cole” Scherer was sentenced Monday, March 28 in Doniphan County District Court. Scherer was ordered to serve 131 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections. Scherer was also sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision.
A jury convicted Scherer Feb. 16 of murder in the second-degree, unintentional but reckless, a felony offense, following testimony heard during trial on Feb. 14-15 at the Doniphan County Courthouse.
Since Scherer was convicted he has been in the Doniphan County Jail as he awaited sentencing.
Scherer is the third defendant to be charged and convicted in connection with Pantle’s death. Pantle died as the result of injuries inflicted from a beating at a party Sept. 22, 2029 at Doniphan. Pantle succumbed to serious head wounds Sept. 28, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Scherer’s co-defendants, Scott A. Vandeloo and Brian A. Spilman Jr. were all arrested Sept. 25, 2019 for aggravated battery. After the Pantle’s death, the charges against the defendants were upgraded to murder in the second-degree.
Spilman, 25, and Vandeloo, 47, respectively entered pleas and were each convicted of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense. Both are currently serving their respective sentences.
According to the kdocrepository.doc.ks.gov. website Spilman is incarcerated at the Norton Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is April 25, 2023; Vandeloo is also serving his sentence at the Norton Correctional Facility-Central awaiting his earliest possible release date of Sept. 27, 2023.
