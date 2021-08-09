A 53-year-old Atchison man was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri after he suffered possible serious injury as the result single vehicle accident early Saturday south of Atchison just north of Rooks Road.
Patrick W. Wentz was northbound along U.S. Highway 73 near mile marker 49.6 when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the left onto the southbound shoulder, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Wentz’s vehicle over corrected to the right into the southbound lane, before it over corrected back toward the left then into the south ditch. After the vehicle went into the ditch it traveled up the embankment and overturned.
At the time of the accident, Wentz drove a 2006 Silverado pickup truck, KHP reports. Wentz was not wearing a seat belt. The accident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
