A 24-year-old Atchison man died as the result of a recent motorcycle crash in Doniphan County.
Lane Sinclair died Monday at the University of Kansas Hospital after he was transported there one day previous after the crash.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, according to his published obituary. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office reports it was 3 p.m. Oct. 17 when Sinclair rode his Honda motorcycle while he was eastbound along U.S. Highway 36 and attempted to pass an eastbound Ford Focus. Both Sinclair and the Focus were in the inside lane of the highway, a third vehicle was in the outside lane. The accident resulted from a lack of passing room, the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office report indicated.
Sinclair graduated in 2017 from Atchison High School and was employed as a press operator for Progress Rail. His wife Serene and daughter Paisley; mother Marie Welch, Joey Shelton, and father Larry and Traci Sinclair; and brother Daniel Sinclair survive him, according to his obituary.
Memorial contributions are suggested for Midwest Transplant Network, or American Heart Association and can be sent in care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton-Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, KS 66002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.