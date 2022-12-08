A 58-year-old Atchison man was recently ordered to serve more than six years in a Kansas prison related to two different recent cases that originated within about a nine-month timeframe.
Porter Webb was ordered to serve 68 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility that was handed down from the judicial bench November.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker announced the sentencing outcomes Dec. 5 in a press release to Atchison Globe.
The first case 21CR139 arose from an incident Aug.18, 2021 when law enforcement officers were notified of a shooting that occurred at Webb's residence located within Atchison city limits. A jury convicted Webb about a year later after hearing evidence during a two-day trial. Webb was convicted for Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery.
On Nov. 11 in Atchison County District Court, Webb was sentenced to 44 months in prison, and ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years following his release from prison because a deadly weapon was used in commission of the crime.
Authorities from the Atchison Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crimes.
During the two-day trial this past summer, jurors heard evidence that centered on the mid-August night in 2021 when the 47-year-old male victim went to Webb's home to collect money owed to him about provided lawn mowing service.
Becker said the defendant at the time had a gun in his waistband that he pulled out, racked it and put a round in its chamber. The victim testified he returned to his vehicle hastily attempted to back the vehicle out of its parked position. Instead, the vehicle lurched forward and struck Webb's moped. The victim indicated during the trial that when the moped was struck, the Webb stood beside the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. Webb then proceeded to walk toward the front of the victim's vehicle pointed the gun and shot the victim.
Becker said the bullet went through the windshield, into the dash, exited the dash then traveled through the victim's right forearm before it struck the victim in the chest before it fell into the seat.
Neighbors testified they saw the two men in the yard, before they heard a gunshot. Then the witnesses agreed they saw the victim drive away, Becker said. Law enforcement officers interviewed the victim at Amberwell Atchison where emergency care was sought. After the interview, the officers proceeded on to Webb's residence where they determined the defendant had barricaded himself inside the residence.
Becker said a several-hour stand-off ensued before police sought the aid of the Kansas Highway Patrol to deploy a robot into the house. The robot cleared the house. After which, the police officers made entry and located Webb as he hid in the crawl space underneath the house.
The second sentence was handed down Nov. 28 in district court. Webb was ordered to serve 24 months consecutively in state prison for a battery on a Corrections Officer that occurred April 14 in the Atchison County Jail. The subsequent felony arose from an altercation with jail staff while awaiting trial proceedings related to the felony charges for aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Surveillance video of the altercation showed Webb as he sought treatment from a nurse as he threw paper in her direction. A corrections officer came to intervene. The video showed Webb as he put his hands on the corrections officer and pushed him. A second corrections officer intervened and was able to secure Webb's hands behind his back, which ended the altercation.
Webb pleaded guilty to the battery on a corrections officer charge on Nov. 14 in district court.
Becker said the Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
