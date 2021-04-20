Atchison police apprehended a 21-year-old Atchison man Monday evening in connection with a weekend incident for multiple crimes involving violence and a firearm.
Gary D. Brown, Jr., 21, Atchison, was arrested on Monday for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property. Brown was taken to Atchison County Jail and formal charges were pending e he remained Tuesday morning.
Police launched an investigation at 11:30PM on Saturday, April 17 after responding to a report concerning shots fired in the area of 4th and M Street, said Chief Mike Wilson, Atchison Police Department. That investigation would lead officers to an 18-year-old male victim who reported he was approached by a suspect in the 700 block of M Street. The victim told police he was forced by gunpoint to get into the suspect’s vehicle, and was driven several blocks to the area of 4th of M streets where he and the suspect got out of the vehicle.
Police allege cash was taken from the victim, and he was struck in the head with a gun. The suspect fired several rounds from the gun into a nearby grassy area as the victim was forced to lay in the street. The suspect then fled the area.
The victim sustained a head injury but was not hospitalized. Police officers found the victim’s vehicle in the 700 block M Street and it had been damaged by gunfire.
The investigation continued throughout Sunday, Wilson said. Before 7 p.m. Monday Brown was taken into custody at his residence in Atchison.
Police continue to search for a second person who was in the suspect’s vehicle as the investigation continues.
