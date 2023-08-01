A 46-year-old Atchison man will serve nine years in a Kansas Correctional Facility arising from recent convictions for intentions to distribute illegal substances.
Shane R. Lawrence was sentenced Wednesday, July 26 in Atchison County District Court to a total of 108 months in for intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute and possession of Psilocybin/Psilocin mushrooms.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that the convictions stemmed from an investigation in 2021 as the result of an Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigation. Becker said detectives from the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Oct. 12, 2021, at Lawrence's residence and recovered meth, mushrooms and items consistent with distribution of controlled substances. Lawrence was taken into custody after the contraband was located inside the residence. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided laboratory services as part of the investigation.
Becker said the formal charges against Lawrence were filed the next day.
" The case was highly litigated over the next 16 months," Becker said.
An evidentiary hearing related to the case was heard and there were numerous motions filed as the case proceeded to jury trial, Becker said. Instead of a trial, Lawrence pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to possession of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of the Psilocybin/Psilocin mushrooms with the intent to distribute.
Becker said during the recent sentencing hearing the defense presented a motion for the Court to consider probation instead of prison time. Becker said she argued the Court to impose the sentence according to Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.
The Court determined probation was not warranted and ordered Lawrence serve the prison time.
A story published Oct. 16, 2021 in the Atchison Globe reported that Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie indicated Lawrence and some activities at a residence in the 200 block of East Riley Street had been under investigation for about a month prior to the arrest. About the same time the warrant was executed, Lawrence was arrested at the Atchison County Courthouse where he was present for an unrelated matter, Laurie told the Globe.
Commented