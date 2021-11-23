A 19-year-old Atchison man, recently arrested in Kansas City, Missouri has been transported to Atchison County Jail for an allegation that within the past few months he inappropriately touched a person born in 2007.
Cameron J. Johnson, was arrested Nov. 17 by U.S. Marshals for an Atchison County District Court warrant for indecent liberties with a child. Initially, Johnson was taken to the Jackson County, Missouri Jail where he remained until he was transported Monday, Nov. 22 to the Atchison County Jail in lieu of $75,000.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant announced the formal charges filed against Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in district court. If convicted as charged, the crime of indecent liberties of a child is punishable by a maximum penalty of 136 in state prison.
Johnson indicated his intent to apply court appointed counsel to defend him.
The complaint alleges the unlawful incidents occurred between Aug.1 and Oct. 18 when the victim’s age was 14 to 15 years old.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson issued a press release and stated authorities from the U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted APD detectives to locate Johnson.
Police launched an investigation Oct.18 that focused on activity involving a victim younger than age 16 that led to the warrant for Johnson, Wilson reported.
Johnson and the juvenile were acquainted prior to the unlawful interaction, Wilson confirmed.
