Two drivers involved in a two-vehicle fatality collision on Feb. 15 several miles south of the Atchison Leavenworth county line have Atchison ties.
James Patrick McManigle, 53, of Atchison, suffered a fatal injury as a result of the accident that occurred about 9 a.m. north of mile marker 41 along U.S. Highway 73 and Edwards Drive, in Leavenworth County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports. McManigle was not wearing a seat belt according to the KHP report. McManigle was transported from the scene to Frontier Forensics Mortuary.
Abby Marie Pressgrove, 21, of Topeka, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported from the scene to the Kansas University Medical Center for emergency treatment of her injuries. The KHP reports Pressgrove was wearing her seatbelt.
The Atchison Globe obtained information that Pressgrove is a junior class member at Benedictine College in Atchison and is a member of the BC Women’s Softball Team. The Globe reached out to KU Medical Center, and a spokesperson said there was no information available about the patient.
The crash site is located in the Round Prairie community north of Lowemont near the County Road 18 Junction.
The KHP online narrative indicates the head-on crash occurred after a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Pressgrove was in the northbound lane along US 73. A 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by McManigle was in the southbound lane.
Pressgrove’s Edge vehicle went out of control and traveled left of center. McManigle attempted an avoidance maneuver and drove off along the right side of the roadway. The KHP report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on while on the right shoulder along the southbound lane.
KHP Troop A troopers investigated the accident. KHP Troop A is comprised of Leavenworth, Johnson, Wyandotte and Miami counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.