The Atchison City Commission members plan to convene by virtual platform at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting agenda includes:
* A reading proclaiming the month of June as Juneteenth Celebration Month in Atchison.
* Presentation of the Atchison County Joint Communications 2021 budget and 5-year capital improvement plan by Director Kim Pruett, Atchison County Communications: and consider adoption of the budget and proposed plan with or without amendments.
*Conduct a public hearing concerning adoption of Resolution No. 3212 ordering repair or removal of an unsafe and dangerous garage structure at 904 Henry Street.
* Consider approval of the consent agenda as presents Atchison City Manager Becky Berger presents.
