Despite the ongoing pandemic crisis, Atchison Hospital continues to expand its scope to fulfill the patient-centered care needs throughout northeast Kansas.
Atchison Hospital CEO Jeff Perry took over the helm in July 2019 and the stars have since aligned for the more than 340 employees to systematically work together toward improving access to quality care for surrounding communities in the area.
Early on in 2020, after acquisition of the former Horton Hospital facility, the Atchison Hospital launched a new era with an extensive remodel and renaming it the Horton Clinic. The Clinic began to accept new patient appointments on June 1. As the Clinic re-opened, the family medicine and obstetrics were restored.
On June 30 it was publicly announced that St. Luke’s Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth will close its doors Thursday, Oct. 1, and Atchison Hospital & Clinics has already taken steps to provide care to Leavenworth area patients.
“We have seen an increase in volume of Leavenworth patients seeking surgical services at Atchison Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said. “In response to changing needs in Leavenworth, we opened a clinic offering orthopedic surgery, general surgery, sports medicine, and business health services in February. “
In the fall, Atchison Hospital & Clinic leaders plan to expand the Leavenworth clinic services to offer initial obstetric appointments with Dr. Brandon Tackett. After meeting Dr. Tackett in Leavenworth the patients can continue their care with him in Atchison, which will then be the closest hospital to serve Leavenworth OB patients.
The specialty clinic that opened during February in Leavenworth offers orthopedic surgery with Dr. EJ Wilkinson and Dr. Shannon Carpenter. Dr. Roderick Warren and Jennifer Baum, PA-C are providers of general surgery services. Ryan Hoeksema, PA-C is providing sports and occupational medicine services. Within the past year at Atchison Hospital Dr. Christopher Warholic and Catherine Spangler, DNP, became part of the emergency room team. Dr. Ryan Thomas returned to full-time. Jennifer Zerr and Adam Zerr joined forces in the primary care clinic. Plans are in the works to welcome Dr. Tyler Darland in October at the Atchison Hospital & Clinics as a full-time family medicine provider.
Protocols are in place to lower the spread of the pandemic.
“Although COVID-19 did affect our patient volume at the hospital and at our clinics, we are now seeing patients return to care,” the spokesperson indicated, “They have mentioned their appreciation of the things we are doing to ensure a safe environment, such as our entrance screening and separate well areas. Our telemedicine option will continue until the end of 2020, which is especially helpful for those with chronic health care concerns that aren’t quite ready to leave their homes.”
The newly opened Horton Clinic follows phased processes based on the COVID-19 health metrics that includes patients screened before entry into the building and facial covering guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.