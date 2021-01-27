About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday Atchison firefighters were paged to 324 Woodlawn Ave. for a report of a flames showing from the roof of a residence.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported when Atchison Firefighter Department crews arrived they found flames coming from the roof vents and visible flames through a small window in the rear of the home.
The AFD crews were able to make entry and quickly extinguish the fire found in a bathroom on the main floor. There was moderate damage to the area of the structure where the bathroom was located that extended into the attic.
No one was home at the time of the fire that was reported by a passerby. No injuries were reported by the responding crews.
Currently the house is inhabitable due to fire and smoke damage, but the structure is fine other than some interior repairs and cleaning, which are typical steps following a fire, Weishaar said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by AFD investigators.
