September first marked the fifth anniversary of Atchison’s award-winning Holiday Inn Express.
The Holiday Inn Express in Atchison has received the Spirit of Hospitality award continuously since they have opened their doors.
The Holiday Inn Express has a survey that it sends to everyone who stays with them. The survey is not only the United States but all over the world. In 2022 the results (2434) for the year 2021 have been released. Atchison placed #33 in the world, #20 in the United States and #1 for the state of Kansas.
“We have been in the top 3% of Holiday Inn Express’ in the United States since we have opened,” hotel owner Bill Michaud said. “We understand who we are and that is the welcoming committee for our community.”
Megan Salisbury, the hotel manager for Atchison, began her career with Drury Inns. Salisbury received her degree in Hospitality and Tourism in 2021. She has worked her way up the ladder and was picked by Michaud to manage the Atchison Holiday Inn Express.
Michand said both have built respect for each other in their relationship over the years.
“If you have the right person for the job you need to empower them and let them do their job,” Michand said.
Michaud is also the owner of a Sleep Inn in Fort Scott, Kansas and also the Quality Inn in Atchison. All of his hotels have ranked in the top 1% in the US in the Choice Hotel’s Ring of Honor.
