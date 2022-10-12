Kansas is like every other state that hasitsshare of haunting tales that make for wonderful road trips. Our dear Atchison is said to be the home of one of the most eerie hauntings recorded.
Located on N. 2ndStreet, the house looks normal.Butit isn’t the looks of the housethat is the problem,The Sallie House was built in the mid-1800s, commissioned by the Finney family and home to Dr. Charles Finney,he practiced medicine from the house, using the bottom floor for surgery and examination, and a bedroom as an office. The Finney family lived upstairs until moving out due to a lack of space.
According to the legend, a child named Sallie was brought to Dr. Finney's house by her mother for severe abdominal pain. He thought that she hadappendicitisand began emergency surgery, as he believed that Sallie's appendix was about to rupture. However, he cut into her before theanesthesiatook effect, killing her as a result.This favorite Kansas haunt has visitors from all over all year long.
Other places to visit in the Sunflower state are:
Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, is one of the most haunted military forts in the United States.The story of Father Fred, who is thought to roam around the St. Ignatius Chapel is one of the most fascinating stories. In 1875, the originalchapelbuilding was destroyed in a fire and along with it, Father Fred's life. People have seen a priestly apparition from time to time. Others have seen the image of Catherine Sutler, who still searches for her lost children even after her death.
Molly’s Hollow, Atchison, is located in Jackson Park on the southside. The ghost of Molly is supposedlystill hanging from a tree.While the cause of her death has been lost to time, the legend of her traumatic passing (however it may have occurred) has led residents and ghost hunters alike to believe that her ghost still calls the hollow her home. When exploring the wooded area at night, you can supposedly see the ghost of the girl hanging from a tree and hear her screams. Others describe a suffocating feeling of sadness and fear.
Old Lawrence Community Theatre Building, Lawrence, is located at 1501 New Hampshire Street.The building was used as a church before being converted into a performing arts center. People claim that ithas a poltergeist activity as well as other paranormal activity.
Hollenberg Pony Express Station, Hanover, is rooted in rich history. Built in 1857, the station was a popular stop over for the Pony Express riders. Those who visit the station say they hearhorse hooves, see apparitions and hear voices.
Ellis Railroad Museum, Ellis, is home to displays and artifacts as well as over a thousand unique dolls. The caboose and depotare rumored to be haunted. Most of the paranormal activity is said to take place in the basement which was once a jail.
Top Videos
Red Rock Elementary School, Ulysses, is said to have an apparition of a young girl wandering the halls.Some people even have pictures that show orbs, representing a ghost.
St. Jacob’s Well, Clark County is found in the Big Basin. St. Jacob’s Well is said to have the most chilling legends in the state. People say they have seen the apparition of a cowboy and his horse and a Native American Indian. It is thought thereare several dead bodies in the well that supposedly has no bottom.
Hutchison Public Library, Hutchison, is home to a famous haunting of Ida Day Holzapfel who served as its librarian for several decades. It is said she hangsaroundin the basement in the form of cold spots that makeeerie sounds.
Bel Aire Water Tower, Wichita, has the story of a man who climbed up into the tower during construction. It is thought that he slipped andfell off the edge to his death. Instead of removing the body from its pit, the workers continued and finished erecting the tower over his body.
Theorosa’sBridge, Valley Center, is home to a famous urban legend. It is said that NativeAmerican Indians ambushed a wagon and took a baby namedTheorosa. Her mother’s ghost is said to be floating around the area searching for her child.
Wilbur’s Grocery, Towanda, is said to have something paranormal. At one time the grocery was an orphanage and a shelter for women.Visitors report smelling strong coffee, objects moving on their own and the area is filled with many cold spots.
Brown’s Mansion, Coffeyville, has a beautiful and elaborate mansion. It has 16 rooms and is three stories tall. While the family was fortunate to have such a lovely home, their fortune for the people was devastating.The Brown’s had five children but only one lived and inherited the home. People say you can hear screams, crying of childrenand can also see apparitions of the children.
Witch’s Grave, Galena, is a cemetery that is saidto have a disturbingvisitor. The visitor comes every night at 3:33AM.Inthe darkness of the night, people have seen apparitions, captured EVPs, and heard voices toward the back of the cemetery. Here, it is thought that a witch’s grave is the source of the hauntings. The graveyard can be found on the hilly part of 1501 Columbus Street and is a unique place to visit to learn about history and potentially have an experience for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.