The following is the suggested supply list for the 2021_2022 school year for Atchison High School.
Please keep in mind some these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.
The list is comprised of:
> Glue Sticks
> Colored pencils
> Markers
> Highlighters
> Two to three note books;
> Notecards
> Pencils
> Poster Boards
> Pens
> Stylus
* Some additional items might be needed or requested throughout the school year.
