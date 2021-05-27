Despite a rain out to hold the 141st Atchison High School commencement outdoors in the stadium as planned, the Class of 2021 will shine on in school history as the last class of AHS Redmen.
About 90 students received their diplomas Thursday, May 27 in the AHS gymnasium.
Jameson Parks, a Kansas Governor’s Award scholar representedthe top 1 percent of the graduating class based on GPA and ACT.
Parks addressed the class, and reminded them all of what they had accomplished together to make it to this point in their lives. Among them was surviving the pandemic, passing the longtime AHS teacher Luann Kavler’s English tests, ran off two principals – successfully former principals and were working on their third.
Parks also told his classmates to stand as he announced their intended post-high school plans. Of the 21 percent who will attend technical training, he said they are the ones who will become skilled and work to do the things that others can’t. A few have plans to join the military or law enforcement. They are protectors of the community, he said. About 35 percent of the graduates have plans to further their education at a 4-year college some will go on to become doctors and engineers.
Parks told his classmates they are all the future, and encouraged them to go on work hard and stand up for what is right even though they might have some struggles in life.
Lane Affield, Mattew Lund, Elyssia Hedges and Lillian Morrison were recognized as Kansas State Scholars.
Some of the other honors and awards include:
Prudential Spirit of Community Award — Mia Lanter
Kansas State Scholars Recommended Curriculum — Lane Affield, Delores Brant, Elyssia Hedges, Marah Larabee, Matthew Lund, Lillian Morrison and Dillon Schmelzle
Topeka Capital Journal All Star Academic Team — Belana Wurzbacher
KSHSAA Citizenship Award — Xavier Hernandez and Macie Molt
Dale Dennis Excellence in Education — Lane Affield
Rotary Youth Leader of the Year — Lillian Morrison
Principal’s Award for Academic Achievement — Delores Brant
American Legion Citizenship Award — Ayden Saunders, Emily Crossland, Ryan Noll and Tyler Navinskey. This award is based on courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service
Lane Affield, Kailyn Gilmore, Zamauria Herring, Mia Lanter and Matthew Lund were recognized for 120 hours or more of community service
Kansas ACT Scholar 32 or higher — Grace Brader, Hannah Hampton and Jameson Parks
Gallon Graduate — Jameson Parks.
Atchison High School Difference Maker Award — Lillian Morrison
Amelia Earhart Soaring to Succeed — Chase Bowen and Christian Maddox
Atchison High School Kindness & Compassion Award — Colton Dishong
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.