Phoenix spirits were arising and on public display Friday, Sept. 23 as the Atchison High School 2022 Homecoming Parade rolled along the downtown streets in Atchison.

The AHS marching band, royal candidates and cheerleaders were among the parade features along with some school organizations; football, volleyball, and dance teams; and other supporters.

