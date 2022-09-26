Atchison High School Homecoming Parade highlights festivities By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Atchison High School marching Phoenix band members start the parade Friday, Sept. 23 along Kansas Avenue during the annual homecoming parade in downtown Atchison. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Parade-goers line Kansas Avenue and show their pride Friday at he 2022 AHS Phoenix Homecoming Parade. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Forty-year strong, Atchison High School Class of '82 show their class spirit. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phoenix spirits were arising and on public display Friday, Sept. 23 as the Atchison High School 2022 Homecoming Parade rolled along the downtown streets in Atchison.The AHS marching band, royal candidates and cheerleaders were among the parade features along with some school organizations; football, volleyball, and dance teams; and other supporters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Use of Frozen Embryos Tied to Higher Odds for Dangerous Complication of Pregnancy Big Drop Seen in Drug Treatment Admissions During Pandemic Scent of a Human: What Draws Mosquitoes to People's Skin × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sunday marks Atchison LifeChain annual event Atchison High School Homecoming Parade highlights festivities Novák pays visit to Benedictine College SHERIFF'S REPORT Folk hopes to bring Rocky's story to Hollywood PROJECT CONCERN Thursday night threat lands arrest Atchison High School 2022 Homecoming Royalty Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThursday night threat lands arrestNicholas, Patricia M. 1956-2022Folk hopes to bring Rocky's story to HollywoodMonday incident sends teenage pedestrian to emergency treatmentATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTAtchison High School 2022 Homecoming RoyaltyGriffin, Norman H. 1935-2022POLICE REPORTNovember truck crash lands Topeka man felony complaintJackson Park shelter to get upgrade Images Videos CommentedTheatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1)
