Grants play a big part in Atchison being able to keep up with its needs has a Strategic Plan that identifies five areas of focus: Quality of Life, Housing and Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown and Infrastructure and Transportation.
There were projects that fit within the scope of the plan: Infrastructure and Transportation areas with increasing the quality of public streets and alleys; Housing and Neighborhoods with reducing blight, Downtown focus on improving the appearance and continuity of the downtown area and Quality of Life by improving public facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
Several grants have been written to help complete the above projects. The K-7 Mill and Overlay (Phase II) project is expected to cost about 700,000 (600,000 CCLIP grant awarded) and is included in the 2022 CIP. Construction will begin later this summer.
The recently awarded AMS West Sidewalks (Phase II) project is estimated to cost around 600,000 (370,000 CDBG grant awarded) and is included in the 2023 city plan. Construction should begin this fall.
The Unity Street Corridor (Phase I) is estimated to cost around 800,000 and a 600,000 request has been made. The full project, not just Phase I is included in the 2022 city plan.
The Santa Fe West Project is estimated to cost around 500,000 and a 400,000 grant request has been made and is included in the 2025 city planning.
The city has made other grant requests but they are not currently in the budget. The availability of ARPA funds for 2022 and 2023 are likely to be extremely competitive grant cycles.
