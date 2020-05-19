Former Atchison businessman Floyd Dennis Garrett passed away on Sunday, May 17.
According to his obituary, Garrett was born April 11, 1959 and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1977, then attended the University of Kansas. Following his education, he returned to Sabetha to help run the family grocery store.
Garrett was married to Cheryl Leuthold on Aug. 17, 1980 and the couple had three girls. He and his family moved to Atchison in 1990 where he opened a community grocery store.
Garrett is survived by his wife, three daughters and their families, along with many other family members and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with Rev. Cyd Stein with burial at Sabetha Cemetery, Sabetha. Garrett will lie in state on from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home for the community to come and sign the register book and viewing. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com, where the entire obituary can be viewed.
