Dear reader,
The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the lives of everyone in our communities. We’ve all been required to abruptly adapt to a very different way of life.
Our business, and your community newspaper, the Atchison Globe, has been required to abruptly rethink the way we do business. Our message to you, our loyal reader, is to share an important change in our business.
In the coming weeks, the Atchison Globe will be eliminating the Wednesday print edition.
The elimination of the Wednesday print edition involves two initiatives:
The Globe Express section is being replaced with a market-wide mailed product, Save NOW, that will deliver the Wednesday grocery circulars (and others) to nearly 45,000 households in the region, including Atchison and Atchison county residents. This change becomes effective today.
The Atchison Globe staff is working to complete plans to beef up the Saturday edition with a renewed focus on local news coverage, a carryover of key Wednesday edition features and an introduction of new features that we believe will soon become community favorites. The final Wednesday printed edition will print on Wednesday, May 20.
The Atchison Globe will continue regular and consistent news updates to the website, mobile app and social media platforms as well as publish an eEdition of the newspaper each Saturday.
The eEdition publishes with digital-only features such as interactive puzzles, extended content, video and photo galleries and is available to all print edition subscribers at no additional cost – click here and activate the digital portion of your subscription today!
The Atchison Globe continues to see tremendous growth in traffic to its mobile app and website. Growth in digital subscriptions has doubled over the last few weeks. We see this as an indication of the future of our publication and a cost effective way to continue our commitment to deliver local news to the Atchison community as we, unfortunately, see increased advertising losses experienced due to the impact on the business community.
To you, our loyal reader, please know the Atchison Globe has not made this decision lightly. We believe in the importance of the news. While how we deliver the news must change, our commitment to provide readers with honest, thorough and up-to-date coverage of the pandemic and the crisis it is creating remains unchanged. Everyone at the Atchison Globe looks forward to the day when our communities and country are beyond this crisis and on the road to brighter days.
