The Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special dinner to mark the occasion at Paolucci’s Restaurant.
Charter members, Betty Pruett and Cora Chambers talked about the Society’s challenges of the group’s earlier years. There were 52 charter members. Only four are currently active members. Donna Grippin and Jacque Rice are the other two active charter members, in addition to Pruett and Chambers.
The organization began with only a few cemetery records and has grown to include thousands of obituaries and burials online from all 54 cemeteries in Atchison County.
In the Kansas Room at Atchison Library, researchers will find many family histories and burial records from the four oldest funeral homes in Atchison. There are hundreds of rolls of microfilm and preservation records for those wanting the history of their homes and much more.
Volunteers are usually in the Kansas Room on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Library staff members are also available to assist.
Atchison Genealogy members meet the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Atchison Library.
The public is always welcome to attend the meeting.
