An investigation into the cause of a detached garage fire in midtown has been turned over to the Kansas State Fire Marshal and Atchison Police authorities.
Atchison Fire Department crews responded to overnight fire late Sunday into Monday at 1017 North 10th Street.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported a detached garage was engulfed in flames when the crews arrived at the scene. The crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the structure sustained major damage, Weishaar said. There were no injuries reported.
Weishaar said on Tuesday AFD investigators are assisting the Kansas State Fire Marshall's Office and Atchison Police Department investigators in their work to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.
