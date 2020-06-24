Gunther and Betty Fischer, owners of Long View Farm are among the 18 regular vendors present each week at the Atchison Farmers’ Market in the 400, 500, and 600 blocks vicinity along Main Street in Atchison.
The Fischers are founding members of the Market and have been a staple since it organized in 1998. For 22 years they offer their seasonal varieties of chemical-free produce raised on their two acres of garden space.
The Market is open for business from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays of every week traditionally from mid-May until the end of October.
In addition to Long View Farm, other vendors listed for the 2020 growing season include: Cedar Lane Farm, DT Farms, Genova Farms Produce, Rootin Tootin Acres, Hall N’ Honey, Interbrook Ridge Farm, The Atchison Bread Company, Jirak Family Produce, L & R Farms, Lynn’s Tasty Treats, Mallow Farm, LLC, Pie Lady, Crunchy Granola, St. Andre Orchard, Tortilla Man, Two Hungry Lads and Pauli’s Pies. The vendors have various specialties for sale throughout the season like honey, baked goods, meats, fresh vegetables fruits, jams, jellies, and other farm-raised goods. The vendors are from Atchison County and other nearby areas in Kansas and Missouri. Monie Frakes, of L & R Farms, Rushville, Missouri, like the Fischers is another vendor who has been a consistent presence at the Market throughout the years since it was organized. For more information about the Market log onto atchisonfarmers.market online, or go to www.facebook.com/AtchisonFarmersMarket.
COVID-19 precautions are recommended for all while visiting the Market.
