The state of Kansas has now collectively entered Phase 1.5 with each county having their own specific plan.
The Atchison County plan pretty much falls in line with the Phase 1.5 plan announced by Governor Laura Kelly.
County officials met Friday afternoon to review the state guidelines and create their plan for the next two weeks. The meeting was aired via Zoom and Facebook.
Phase 1.5 plans as discussed by the county officials include the following:
* For a minimum of 14 days mass gatherings are still limited to 10 or less per building/outdoor space like in Phase 1.
* Restaurants may be open to 50 percent capacity.
*Waiting areas and bar areas are not allowed to be open in restaurants.
* Salons, barber shops and pet grooming ware allowed open during this phase but both service provider and customer must wear masks.
* Theaters will remain closed in this phase.
* Recreation teams aren't allowed to practice or have competitive events.
* Gyms/fitness centers may be open provided that staff is on the premises through the duration of operating hours.
*All county offices will be open for appointment only. The doors will still be locked and appointments will need to be made by the phone.
Phase 2 will begin June 1 and allow mass gatherings of up to 30 people with restaurants allowed to fill up to 75 percent capacity.
* Bars and casinos can open to 50 percent capacity.
* Theaters will be open but will have to adhere guidelines.
* Recreation team practices are allowed to meet with mass gathering limitations in place.
The third phase will be begin June 15 and will allow gatherings of more than 90 people with potentially more being allowed on a case by case basis, depending on specific risk and containment activities.
The third phase can potentially last several months, depending on how the state case, hospitalization and death numbers stay. However, Phase 4 is "planned" for implementation as of June 29 and is considered a "Phase Out."
