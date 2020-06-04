The Atchison Elks Lodge #647 will be hosting the annual Flag Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 in front of the lodge, 609 Kansas Ave. Colonel James Beesley will be the distinguished guest speaker. the public is invited.
Patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization. Allegiance to the flag of our country is a requirement of every member.
This year marks the 114th anniversary of the Grand Lodge’s 1907 designation of June 14 as Flag Day. The Grand Lodge of the Order of the Elks adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911 and that requirement continues today.
The Elks encouraged President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s Observance of Flag Day for this patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, Made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance of the symbol of our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.